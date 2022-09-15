The Guam Memorial Hospital is addressing concerns in the hospital’s Maternal and Child Health Unit, following The Guam Daily Post requesting information about a call out from Dr. Jolene Aguon seeking doctors to moonlight at the hospital's MCH unit on Monday.
The call out was in response to an apparent shortage of doctors skilled in caring for our island’s youngest members.
"As part of GMHA’s commitment to transparency, we would like to share our progress in improving the MCH experience for our patients, their families, and our staff. We will focus on the status of capital improvement projects in the MCH and recruiting efforts to secure additional OB-GYNs, neonatologists, and pediatricians,” a release said.
The lack of expert physicians raised concerns in the community. One local doctor, who requested anonymity, questioned the quality care of children are receiving at the hospital.
GMH noted that there has been a high number of critically ill newborns at the hospital, which resulted in GMH putting a call out last month for neonatal nurses to assist GMH’s nursing staff.
"While the extended hours GMHA nurses are working have not affected the quality of care, we are stretching our nursing resources. GMHA does not currently have a neonatologist on staff but has access to telemedicine consultations with UC Davis physicians for Pediatric Nephrology, Infectious Diseases, Intensive Care, and a Pediatric Pulmonologist. GMHA also uses its Telemedicine program to ensure a neonatologist is always available to provide guidance in treating these newborns,” the release stated.
According to GMH, it is competing nationally to remedy the shortage of OB-GYNs, neonatologists, and pediatricians.
"GMHA is aggressively recruiting for OB-GYNs and has hired two, but both postponed their arrival due to family emergencies. The hospital currently has seven OB-GYNs but three are on emergency leave,” the release said.
According to Cindy Hanson, GMH public information officer, at least one of those doctors on leave is Dr. Heidi Griffiths, who joined GMH last year.
"This is why Dr. Joleen Aguon, associate administrator of clinical services, contacted providers in the community who might be interested in supporting GMH until our three OB-GYNs return and the new ones arrive,” the release said.
Recruiting challenges, however, will not go away anytime soon, as according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the shortage of pediatric specialists is expected to continue through 2034.
"GMHA will continue its recruiting efforts with the additional funding provided in the newly passed (fiscal year) 2023 budget. GMHA assures the community that these shortages will not affect the care mothers and infants receive at our hospital,” said Lillian Perez-Posadas, administrator and CEO of Guam's public hospital. “Our emergency department physicians are available 24/7 and trained to treat a broad spectrum of ages, including expectant mothers and pediatric patients.” the release said.
In the interim, GMH will continue its recruiting efforts and looks forward to the additional funding secured through its new budget to be able to compete for the highly sought-after specialist.
In particular, GMHA has been and will remain focused on securing additional "OB-GYNs, neonatologists, and pediatric providers as well as endocrinologists, gastroenterologists, cardiologists, specialty surgeons, internists, neurologists, anesthesiologists, radiologists, orthopedics and pulmonology/critical care providers,” the release concluded.
In addition to addressing the shortage, GMH is also addressing concerns with the MCH unit.
"One of the largest is upgrades to the air conditioning. GMHA is installing a new Air Handling Unit (AHU) in the (labor and delivery) unit in October 2022. The new AHU will solve a portion of the cooling issues in the L & D,” said the release.
GMH is also planning on reconfiguring the layout of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and nursery to improve functionality, convenience, and safety for parents and nurses.
"GMHA recognizes the current layout of these units is crowded and sometimes difficult for nurses and parents to navigate. One reason for reorganizing the area has been the larger number of critically ill infants being born, including some born to methamphetamine-addicted mothers who experience withdrawal symptoms and other complications,” the release said.