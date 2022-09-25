Guam's Federal Public Defender John Gorman received the 2022 Cristobal C. Duenas Excellence Award during a regional conference held last week.
The award is bestowed on members of the legal community each year for their outstanding dedication, ethics and professionalism in the practice of law and service to the District Court of Guam and to the people of Guam.
According to Gorman, the award is named after Duenas, who was the first CHamoru federal judge. It is given every year to those practicing in the federal court.
Gorman has been with the Office of the Federal Public Defender on Guam since 1997 and has been the appointed federal defender since 2003. This award comes before he steps away from the job after 25 years.
"It's a very nice capstone. I think I've had a very good legal career here at the federal public defender's office. It's really been an honor to represent all the people I have and to be recognized," said Gorman who will complete his last four-year term with the office next November.
Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said the island was "blessed" to have Gorman's presence.
"Guam has been blessed to have had John T. Gorman at the helm of the Office of the Federal Public Defender for almost two decades. During that time, John has been untiring in his defense of those in need of counsel and advocacy," she said.
With a year left at his office, Gorman is unsure of what the next step in his career will be, however, he is confident the federal public defender's office will continue where he left off.
"It's just been an honor to work here in Guam. Our office has had great success over the years. We have a great team in place here so we're going to have, I think, a very smooth transition to whoever the next federal public defender is. So I'm very happy to be leaving the office in very good and capable hands," Gorman said.