Emergency certification is one tool the Guam Department of Education has used to fill its perpetual teacher shortage, but the programs used to help would-be teachers under this classification aren't well known.
Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Tom Babauta told The Guam Daily Post that bringing more awareness could help attract needed staff.
“I think you know something we do need to look at, is there might be people out there in the community that might have a degree, want a change in their work or line of work; there are options for emergency certification,” he said.
If a person has a college degree, he or she could become a teacher through emergency certification. Babauta also cautions, however, that a certain mindset is needed to teach.
“So you can come on board as a teacher. But, you know, teaching is a very unique and challenging experience. It's very rewarding, but, unless your mindset is in the right place and you're ready for that, you know, you just can't show up at in a classroom and think you have what it takes,” he said.
Babauta said GDOE offers some programs to help prepare applicants for the classroom.
“There are some courses that we can provide and offer so that while you get your emergency certification, it'll help build up the base. So that you'll have probably a better experience and the students will get the most out of your teaching,” Babauta said.
He said the assistance GDOE provides isn’t popular knowledge and getting the word out that resources are available could help attract potential job seekers.
“If there are people who are looking for a job and they have a degree, come out. You know if they thought about teaching, I mean great hours, pay obviously is really good right now,” Babauta said.
Increased pay
GDOE educators were given a 20% pay raise in May. Increasing recruitment and retention rates was the driving force behind the pay adjustments. But, it’s a little too early to determine whether or not the raises have helped to attract more potential teachers with only one job fair held since the raises.
“I think it's premature to to say, right?," Babauta said, noting that some people coming to job fairs already intended to become teachers. He did note that the raises was welcomed by those already teaching Guam's 26,000-plus public school students.
"Anecdotally, when I talk to folks, ... this was a boost of morale and, you know, long overdue," Babauta said. "In terms of just overall retention and recruitment. I think it's probably going to make a difference. I think only time will tell. If you're wondering did a ton of new people come through the doors. No, we got about the same numbers as the folks that would typically come."
Job fair
About 250 job seekers turned out to GDOE’s job fair in June. GDOE sought to hire 300 teachers for the new school year. Eighty-two applicants were accepted.
On the special education side, which is short 23 special education teachers, Babauta was not privy to how many SPED teacher were hired. But he did say what hires he made to support special education.
“So the way it’s divided is we have the central office and then special education and then school-based special education. Each administrator does the hiring for their school and out of central office I do the hiring for those folks that come in to provide itinerate services, where they go out to the schools and provide the services and support the coaching and training. On our side, I did pick up two people,” he said.
In addition to the need for teachers, Babauta stressed that GDOE is also looking for support staff.
“We also have openings for support staff and school aides, and so there are many jobs, it's just a matter of folks getting down, filling out the applications and submitting them,” he said.
And more jobs could be created through GDOE’s fiscal year 2023 budget. Under personnel costs for fiscal 2023, GDOE included the creation of 197 school aide positions that were created to address school safety and supervision. Eighty-seven positions were created to meet collective bargaining requirements and roughly 18 positions were created in special education and allied health.