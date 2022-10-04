The declaration of a U.S.-Pacific partnership presented by the Biden-Harris administration was the biggest takeaway from the inaugural United States Pacific Island Country Summit, Guam's governor said.
Billed as a first-ever event by the White House, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in some of the meetings and discussions organized by President Joe Biden and his team.
Leon Guerrero, back on island, briefed local media about her recent trip Monday during a press conference held via Zoom.
“We proudly mark this new milestone in the U.S.-Pacific cooperation, which is due in no small part to the active federal partnerships we’ve fostered and the spirit of unified progress we’ve engaged across the region,” said Leon Guerrero. “With forward-thinking plans and visionary investments, together we have prepared Guam to advance as much more than a geopolitical landscape. We are ready to seize the opportunities of increased focus and priority in the Pacific.”
The declaration of the Pacific Partnership Strategy focuses on four objectives, a strong U.S.-Pacific islands partnership, united Pacific islands region connected with the world, a resilient Pacific island region prepared for climate change and 21st century challenges, and empower and prosperous islanders.
“These objectives build on a long U.S.-Pacific history, forged through the sacrifice of CHamorus and Pacific Islanders in World War II and reinforced by our continued commitment to supporting Guam’s critical role in the regional and global community,” Leon Guerrero said. “Our administration remains dedicated to working with federal partners to promote Pacific-wide progress in climate change resilience and environmental protection, resources and economic development, technology and connectivity advancement, and maritime and health security.”
The declaration on the U.S.-Pacific partnership is a vision reflecting the shared commitment to expand and deepen cooperation in the years ahead, the White House stated, when unveiling a 16-page document outlining funding and diplomatic commitments to the nations of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia.
“It actually focuses their strategies in all areas that have been brought up and I think that's the big takeaway. I think that’s a very good working document. I was very excited that all the nations signed on to this agreement. That's a big jump I think. It’s very workable, very realistic and can be done," Leon Guerrero said.
The Biden-Harris administration made further commitments to implement the vision in strategic areas, including "political leadership and regionalism; people-centered development; peace and security; resource and economic development; climate change and disasters; ocean and environment; maritime security focused on illegal unregulated and unrecorded fishing and technology and connectivity."
“This forum allowed Pacific island leaders to raise these issues and to find solutions and strategize,” the governor added. “They feel this Pacific island forum is a greater level of discussions with the island leaders and the president of the United States.”
It was the first time in nearly four decades that the Pacific island nations were invited to the White House for this type of event, according to the Office of the Governor.
The governor noted that the Pacific island leaders requested to make this discussion an annual meeting, if not a biennial meeting.