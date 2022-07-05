Guam continues to see three-digit COVID-19 new daily cases as the governor extends the public health emergency another month.
On July 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an extending the public health emergency, according to the Joint Information Center. The order expires Aug. 4. As of last week, the governor said they continue to monitor the numbers as the island, and world, find a way to live with the SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory illness.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,818 tests administered over the 4th of July weekend.
● July 5: 42 positives of 891 tests
● July 4: 23 positives of 580 tests
● July 3: 111 positives of 977 tests
● July 2: 120 positives of 1,370 tests
Of the positive cases, 33 were reported by the Department of Defense.
One of the ways many people are learning to live with the virus is by testing at home, using free tests sent by the U.S. Postal Office. Or by purchasing tests at local stores and clinics.
Residents are asked to report positive results from at-home tests. Officials said the following information should be emailed to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, dphss.surveillance@dphss.guam.gov within 24 hours of testing positive. Required information includes:
● Full Name
● Contact Number
● Date of Birth
● Date of Test
● Results
● Test Manufacturer
Residents who test positive using an OTC test kit, must isolate at home until cleared using the DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-16 Rev. 3 – Section G: Duration of Isolation.
Health officials also noted that while in isolation, residents should take the following steps:
● Eat in a separate room or area; use a separate bedroom; use a separate bathroom. If sharing a bathroom, clean and disinfect after each use.
● Avoid sharing personal items – dishes, cups/glasses, silverware, towels, bedding or electronics (e.g., cellphone).
● Wear a face mask.
● Wash your hands often using soap and water, or hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
● Clean and disinfect “high touch” surfaces and items every day (tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, and electronics)
If at-home test result is negative, but you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19:
● You should get a confirmatory test as soon as possible to confirm your results
● You should isolate until you receive your confirmed laboratory test result.
● If you are symptomatic, advise your household members and other close contacts to stay home until you receive your confirmed laboratory test result.
● If your confirmed laboratory test result is positive, DPHSS’ containment unit or your clinic will notify you of your positive laboratory result.
● Close contacts should also get tested for COVID-19.
For those who take the at-home test with negative results and haven’t had any contact with a person who tested positive, it’s is “less likely that you have COVID-19,” the JIC reported.
“You may resume your daily activities while continuing to follow all public health advice,” the JIC reported.