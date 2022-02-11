Students could be riding on eco-friendly electric school buses later on once the governor's plan of acquiring 50 electric buses comes to fruition.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said there are U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funds that Guam could tap to acquire these electric buses, after meeting with federal agency officials during her recent trip to Washington, D.C.
With fuel costs above $5 a gallon on Guam, the governor said a shift to electric vehicles would be a good way to go about it, starting with acquiring electric school buses.
The Department of Public Works, which operates the school buses, could have a charging station at its facility, making it easy for the entire fleet, the governor said.
DPW Director Vince Arriola on Wednesday afternoon confirmed that DPW has in fact been researching and assessing the possibility of using electric school buses within its fleet.
There are several issues that DPW is concerned about, he said, including the initial costs, maintenance, warranty, and most importantly, the battery life and replacement.
"Clearly, we are also weighing the initial costs versus the savings accruing from the present day fuel costs," Arriola told The Guam Daily Post. "The vehicle and road transportation industry is definitely moving toward electric vehicles and with the high fuel mileage and costs we are experiencing, we must look towards perhaps a better alternative such as electric school buses."
The governor said she's determined to tap USEPA funding.
"Kids don't have to smell the fumes of the gas," she added.