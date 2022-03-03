Guam's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining but not to a point that would prompt lifting the mask mandate soon, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other health experts on Thursday.
The governor, however, raised the maximum number of people from 25 to 100 that can socially gather indoors effective 6 p.m. Friday, March 4.
"That means both indoor and outdoor social gatherings will be capped at 100 persons, regardless of vaccination status," the governor announced during the Department of Public Health and Social Services' weekly COVID-19 briefing with media partners.
The governor and other experts also said that Guam is still under omicron "surge."
