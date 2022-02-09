Governor seeks 99-year lease on Eagle's Field property for new medical complex

Lease negotiations with the military are underway for the government of Guam to use a property near the Eagle's Field in Mangilao for a new medical complex and Guam is looking at a 99-year lease, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Wednesday.
This comes on the heels of an ongoing survey by the Missile Defense Agency of an adjacent Mangilao property for use to improve missile defense capabilities.
The governor said the MDA's survey is to look into the possibility of placing a radar communication station and that includes looking into the impact of such undertaking on Guam's airport operations and Guam's plan to build a medical complex, the governor said.
"The negotiations have just started but our ask is to have the lease for 99 years," the governor said in a briefing with media partners about her recent official trip to San Francisco and Washington, D.C. to advance Guam and territorial issues.
The governor met with military officials during her trip, including Vice Admiral Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency.
"He has assured me that the commitment of the Secretary of the Navy for land in that Eagle's Field area still is being honored and we will move forward then with the lease negotiations which I understand started back again this week," the governor said.
The governor said she was also assured there "there's no risk in the land that was committed for our use as the medical complex."
GovGuam has a two-year license that allows it to go into the Eagle's Field property and make its assessment.
The end goal, according to the governor, is to have a lease agreement between GovGuam and the military.
As for the ongoing MDA survey of the adjacent property, the governor said that was still in the beginning stage.
"But I also want to point out that this whole issue with MDA is a beginning. It’s a survey. They have not yet had the appropriations to develop a missile defense system, they haven't even decided what that system is so as you know it will be far down years before anything actually does happen. This is their thinking," the governor said.
Leon Guerrero said she wanted to make it clear that the Eagle's Field property being eyed for a new medical complex is still in the federal assets inventory and it was never listed in the net-negative list as an excess property.
"And they did say that if we did not build a medical complex there, it would return back to the federal government," the governor said.
Guam's lead negotiator for the land lease is Guam Economic Development Authority Administrator Melanie Mendiola, the governor said, and the other members of Guam's negotiating team include officials from the Department of Land Management, the Department of Public Works and the Community Defense Liaison Office. The team is negotiating with officials from the Joint Region Marianas, the governor said.
She also plans to meet with Mangilao landowners to get an idea of what they want.
The governor said the Legislature may also want to look at appropriating money for the land claims fund. She said some landowners have been compensated but she will be working with DLM for a clearer picture of what's already transpired as far as land compensation is concerned.
Electric vehicles
The governor said she's also looking at using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funds to buy at least 50 electric vehicles, particularly school buses for the Department of Public Works.
This will help reduce reliance on costly gasoline products, she said.
The governor also talked about her meetings with different federal agency officials on COVID-19 response and economic relief, greater access to H-2B visa workers and childcare services, among other topics.
She said she also met with President Joe Biden, but at the time, she said, there was no mention whether the president will be stopping over Guam when he visits the Asia-Pacific region in the spring.
Moreover, at this point, GovGuam isn't lifting its COVID-19 test rationing yet though more COVID-19 test supplies have arrived and more are expected.
The vaccine mandate, she said, remains at this time as well.
This story will be updated.