Mask requirements can be lifted after certain conditions are met, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s latest executive order.
The governor, this evening, signed Executive Order 2022-09, which states that 14 days after the island’s risk level is returned to “low” as certified by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the governor accepts such certification, then:
• masks will no longer be required in outdoor settings;
• social gatherings indoors and outdoors will no longer be limited; and
• social distancing requirements will be lifted.
Additionally, 14 days after that, then the mask mandate for indoors will also be lifted.
The executive order states that businesses may impose stricter restrictions, including requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing, subject to local and federal laws.
However, the executive order underscored the need for residents to take into consideration their personal medical conditions and situations.
“If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, you should talk to your healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as wearing masks indoors in public settings,” the order states. “Individuals who are not vaccinated or boosted are at an increased risk of infection, hospitalization, and death as a result of COVID-19. Such individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated immediately before engaging in activities in congregate settings where mask use is compromised.”
The executive order comes at the eve of a public hearing on a legislative resolution regarding emergency public health declarations.
The public hearing is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
'Political tools'
Speaker Therese Terlaje, as acting lieutenant governor, wrote to the governor Tuesday, saying that emergency orders "should not be used as political tools."
Terlaje attested to the authenticity of the governor's signature on the latest executive order, pursuant to the governor's request.
But Terlaje raised concerns about portions of the executive order that make references to a legislative resolution that's pending public input via a hearing.
That resolution, from Republican senators, seeks to end the emergency declaration the governor has been renewing every month since March 2020.
Terlaje's Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today, March 30, on Resolution 291.
"E.O. 2022-09’s criticisms of a pending resolution and the Legislature in general are potentially distracting to the public and detract from your rationale for lifting of restrictions and the extension of the public health emergency," Terlaje wrote.
The governor, in her eight-page EO, described the legislative resolution as "shortsighted and demonstrates a lack of understanding of, and appreciation for, the monumental multiagency effort involved in activating, coordinating and operationalizing a dynamic pandemic response."
"To be clear, ending the public health emergency would also not give the Legislature power over grant monies received pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act," the governor said, adding that the use of these funds remains subject to federal oversight.