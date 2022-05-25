Governor to give state of the island address June 7

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be providing the community with an update on the state of our island next month.
The governor submitted her request to Speaker Therese Terlaje as the address will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 7 at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.
“As our island recovers from the challenges of a global pandemic, I look forward to sharing my administration’s vision and initiatives for Guam’s social and economic advancement with members of the 36th Guam Legislature and, ultimately, the people of Guam on that day,” the governor wrote in the letter.
Typically, the state of the island address is held in the first few months of the year.
This year’s delay is due to the COVID-19 omicron variant, which surged earlier this year, said governor’s communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.
“With the new CDC Community Levels established, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration’s efforts were focused on getting us into a low risk designation, recognizing this is a pivotal time for the return of face-to-face learning, tourism, and economic rebound,” she said. “Additionally, efforts have been focused on executing the numerous direct relief efforts for our people.”
(Daily Post Staff)