Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero would like Speaker Therese Terlaje to withdraw Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement for the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.
"I think it's the best way, to do that, given the whole controversy," Leon Guerrero said Friday.
The governor suggested gathering more input from doctors, consumers and lawyers to "better provide a solution."
"I think we need to get everybody in a room and just hash the discussions out," she said.
The bill, however, is the result of multiple hearings spanning back to 2019, with various stakeholders, including doctors, providing input on the mandatory arbitration law.
"The bill is still in the public hearing process and I fully intend that discussion will continue ... Doctors, lawyers and community advocates put their suggestions and personal accounts on the record for consideration," Terlaje stated in response to the governor.
"Our entire community deserves a solution that is fair, but we must be cautious not to prolong the injustice this bill was meant to address and thus, we will continue to invite full public participation," she said.
Bill 112 would replace the current mandatory arbitration process with a confidential pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge.
Significant opposition from medical community
The bill has seen significant opposition from the medical community, which claims it will negatively impact health care on Guam. Philip Carbullido, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Guam, has also weighed in with concerns that the Judiciary of Guam won't be able to carry out the bill's mandates without additional resources.
But Bill 112 has also become a rallying point for residents wanting to change the current arbitration mandate, which they argue is too expensive and deters legitimate claimants seeking accountability.
The first public hearing on the bill concluded July 7. Another is scheduled July 12.
Arbitration requirements
Arbitration is a form of alternative dispute resolution, whereby the parties present their case before a panel of arbitrators, rather than in court. At the end of the process, the arbitrators determine an award, including the level of responsibility and payment of damages, if any.
In Guam malpractice law the decision can be appealed through a "trial de novo" in court.
Also under local statute, the arbitration panel must include an attorney, a physician and someone who is neither a doctor, lawyer nor representative of a health care institution or insurance company. A minimum of two panelists must be Guam residents.
Current law specifically names the American Arbitration Association, but claimants may go to any arbitration organization to file a case. Fees vary depending on the claim and the organization. A case with the AAA, in which the claim is unspecified or is $1 million or more, would have a $10,000 filing fee. Administrative costs shall be equally shared by the parties.
Attorney Mitchel Thompson, who has defended clients against malpractice claims, noted during an information hearing on June 23 that an organization in Hawaii, Dispute Prevention & Resolution Inc., does not charge a filing fee.
But attorney Robert Keogh, who has pursued malpractice claims on behalf of clients, said DPR has no arbitrators on Guam and no doctors on their panel, which current law mandates.
"You'd have to agree to abrogate the statute," Keogh said, adding that he knows of one more arbitration organization but its costs are higher than the AAA.
The District Court question
The speaker and others have highlighted a District Court of Guam order from Chief Judge Ramona Manglona, of the CNMI, which questioned whether the arbitration requirement applied to plaintiffs in a case.
She requested guidance from the Supreme Court of Guam, asking if failing to comply with mandatory arbitration could be "equitably excused" when an indigent party cannot afford nonadministrative fees and there is no alternate means of completing arbitration.
Case law has determined that equity sometimes warrants excusing a party's failure to comply with a claim-processing rule, according to Manglona.
"It would be manifestly unfair to enforce the statutory requirement against a person financially incapable of arbitrating. Doing so would have the absurd result of prohibiting the poor from recovering on a claim they might be otherwise entitled to. It would likewise shield the health care industry from ever owing liability to the underprivileged," the judge wrote on the case, which involved two complainants consolidating a constitutional challenge to the arbitration law.
This was in November 2020.
Since then, documents show that the Supreme Court refrained from answering Manglona's question to first allow the District Court to determine whether the plaintiffs could pay arbitration costs.
The matter overall is now stayed.
The District Court stayed proceedings in one party's case to allow that plaintiff to submit her claim to mediation, and then to arbitration if that fails.
The other claimant, which Keogh is representing, has been ordered to proceed with arbitration pursuant to certain terms that would allow him to avoid paying arbitration fees and costs. The defendant in the case offered to advance all the plaintiff's arbitration expenses, provided that they waive the resident arbitrator requirement and use a single arbitrator, instead of the the mandated three-person panel.
This would render the affordability issue moot, according to the defendant's memorandum.
Keogh discussed this case briefly during the June information hearing. He stated that the court happened to approve these arbitration conditions, but failing to follow statute normally may lead to issues down the line, such as during an appeal.