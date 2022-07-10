Governor: ‘We stand with the world in   condemning this horrific act of violence’

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a statement of support for and solidarity with the people of Japan, noted the impact former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had in the region and in Guam.
“We are shocked and saddened upon learning about the passing of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe,” the governor stated. “Leaders around the world knew him as a man deeply devoted to his country.”
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated by what’s believed to be a lone gunman at a political rally in Nara, Japan Friday.
According to The Washington Post reports, world leaders past and present also have expressed shock at the death of the man who worked to increase Japan's global influence.
Leon Guerrero said Abe “was equally dedicated to strengthening the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan, and our island of Guam as a result.”
“As we prepare to commemorate Liberation Day, this news reminds us that our people have come a long way to realize lasting peace and friendship with the people of Japan. Our enduring tourism and travel history, which recorded many milestones under Prime Minister Abe’s tenure, symbolizes the better legacy our people have built together,” Leon Guerrero said.
“We stand committed to honoring his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we stand with the world in condemning this horrific act of violence. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to his family and our Japanese friends in this moment of grief.”