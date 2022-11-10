The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio ticket, after announcing an early victory in the gubernatorial election, told their supporters they will "work even harder" in their next four years in office.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio declared their win in the 2022 gubernatorial election, hailing a successful bid to serve a second four-year term in Guam's highest elected offices.
Leon Guerrero, Tenorio and their backers were at their campaign headquarters in Hagåtña, eagerly waiting with their crowd of supporters as results were released. Once it was clear they would come out as winners, the team addressed supporters on stage alongside their families, key staff, several Democratic senatorial candidates vying for a spot in the 37th Guam Legislature, as well as members of the Democratic Party of Guam.
"I want to thank you all for being with us in every step of the way. Because of your hard work, because of you being with us, this last eight, nine months, working hard to win the primary and we did. Working hard to win the general election and we have and again this hard work that you gave us is a great investment for the people of Guam," said Leon Guerrero.
The governor mentioned projects she'll be working on for the next four years, including building a new hospital.
"It's all about giving it back to the people of Guam and that is why Josh and I won, the people of Guam believed in us when we said we will help you in your struggles, we will help you in your businesses, we will help you in your workforce, we will help you in your families, we will help you in your schools, we will help you in your homes. You believed in us and forever I will be grateful for that and I tell you this, next four years, Josh and I are going to work even harder for our people of Guam," the governor said.
Then, within the hour after their victory speeches, the results showed Leon Guerrero and Tenorio garnered 18,381 votes, which represented 55.45% of the votes counted.
'It is what it is'
Those results soon led opponents former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada to concede the race in front of their supporters at their Tamuning headquarters.
"While the outcome of the election isn't one that we had expected or hoped for, the work is not done. We believe that this movement began with this campaign must continue and we encourage the people of Guam to continue to take a stand against corruption, against greed, intimidation and because we believe that change all begins with us and we can make the change together," Camacho said before describing 2022 campaign as "interesting" and wishing the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration well.
"I also pray for the people of Guam because this is what you asked for. I believe it's unfortunate that the many people that didn't come out to vote are also going to be recipients of the leadership that they will be dealing with over the next four years, but it is what it is and I wish the administration the best," Camacho added early Wednesday morning.