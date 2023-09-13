A man who was allegedly drinking beer and had brandished a knife on the beach was stopped when he started to approach the governor.
At about 6:27 a.m. on Monday morning, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a report of a man armed with a knife at Asan Beach Park.
The man was later identified as Byron Taimanglo Muna, 32, who was brandishing a knife and drinking a bottle of Miller Lite by a tree, according to a magistrate's complaint.
The reporting person told officers that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was on her morning walk at the beach when her executive security saw Muna allegedly brandishing a knife and drinking beer.
"The defendant began to walk in the direction of the governor. The governor's executive security officers then approached where the defendant threw the knife on the ground," the complaint stated, adding more units were requested at the location.
When approached, officers observed Muna had bloodshot, watery red eyes and had a smell of alcohol coming from his person.
"Officers also went to the tree where the defendant was previously standing and observed five bottles of Miller Lite beer and a silver knife with a black handle on the ground," the complaint stated.
Muna was charged with disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.
According to the complaint, Muna is on pretrial release for a 2022 felony case and there was an active bench warrant for his arrest.
The Office of the Attorney General's criminal background history report states the 2022 case is for a theft of property charge.
Additionally, Muna has a 2010 misdemeanor conviction for reckless driving and a 2014 felony conviction for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.