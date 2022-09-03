GovGuam hosts annual boot drive for American Cancer Society

Many Government of Guam agencies participated in the public safety boot drive on Friday at both the ITC intersection in Tamuning and the intersection by McDonald’s in Harmon.
The volunteer boot drive is held annually for a cause.
For about an hour, volunteers from various GovGuam agencies, stationed at the two intersections, stood out on the medians in the middle of the road accepting cash and coin donations into a black boot, used as a donation vessel.
Participating agencies were Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Port Authority of Guam police, Guam International Airport Authority police, GIAA Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Customs and Quarantine Agency, Department of Youth Affairs, Department of Corrections, Department of Military Affairs, Department of Public Works, and Department of Revenue and Taxation.
Proceeds from the outreach event will go to the American Cancer Society as part of Relay for Life, GFD Spokesperson, Nicolas Garrido, shared with The Guam Daily Post.
The amount collected has yet to be determined, he noted.