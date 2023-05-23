Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, residents experienced a sudden fluctuation in the island’s power grid, as winds started to pick up with the approach of Supertyphoon Mawar.
"Power outages and fluctuations (have) to be expected during adverse weather. Crews are still out in the field restoring service and will do so until wind speed and rain makes it unsafe,” Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente told The Guam Daily Post less than an hour after the fluctuations and outages occurred.
He confirmed that currently "about 125 customers" are without power, and crews are out working to restore service.
The Post received reports of power issues in Sånta Rita-Sumai, Upper Tumon, Yona, Tamuning and Malesso' but according to GPA, problems were not islandwide.
"Crews have been dispatched to (the) outage area in the northern area. They’re aware of the outages. (There is) no outage currently in (Malesso'),” GPA stated at around 9:30 p.m.
The utility has over 52,000 customers, and Benevente said it doesn’t intend on leaving them in the dark. GPA's transmission and distribution personnel are in the field to address power problems, he said.
"During the storm, the Guam Power Authority will continue to run the islandwide power system and keep the power on for as long as possible. Power plants will be operational as long as (they are) capable and (it is) safe to do so,” a GPA release said on Monday.
Benavente said the situation remains the same.
"GPA does not intend to shut down power. (The) system will be energized as long as power circuits remain ... intact. We pray some part of (the) system continues operating throughout (the) storm, making recovery faster,” he said. “(I’m) uncertain where the rumor is coming from about GPA shutting down (the) system. The system shuts itself down automatically to protect itself.”
He addressed an audio clip circulating (on) social media in which an unidentified male individual claims GPA confirmed they would shut off the power once the typhoon started rolling in.
"Totally false," Benevente said. "(It's) just causing anxiety for (the) population at an already stressful period."
In their release, GPA said power plants operate through storms, with few exceptions, as a general rule.
"Foreign objects (debris) blown onto lines may cause flickering or brief outages. Downed above-ground power lines cause (the) majority of outages during storms,” GPA stated.
Benavente said that as the Supertyphoon Mawar passes through Guam, more outages may occur.
"We will try closing breakers within a few minutes. If your power doesn’t come back within a few minutes, most likely it means we have to wait until (the) storm passes before we can make repairs,” he said.
GPA said they know where the outages are happening via their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and smart grid management systems.
"Therefore, we ask our customers to keep calls to a minimum and limit calls to emergency safety situations only: Down lines/poles, sparking lines and transformers and other immediate dangers,” said GPA on Monday.
Report power-related emergencies or down power lines to GPA via its Facebook page or through their 24-hour trouble dispatch desk at (671) 475-1472/73/74.