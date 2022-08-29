Guam Power Authority residential customers can again expect to see a $100 credit in their September billing from the agency. The Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program provides up to $500 in credit to GPA customers for each active account. Customers will see a reduction in their bills from July until at least November 2022.
A release from the agency states that Public Law 36-106 established the credit, which continues to offset the increases in the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause. GPA General Manager John Benavente said that a second step LEAC increase approved by the Public Utilities Commission on June 16 will be effective for meters read on or after Sept. 1. The LEAC increase equates to an additional 12.72% increase or about $44.41 to an average residential power bill.
“Customers have expressed their appreciation for seeing the first two credits applied quickly to their July and August bills,” Benavente said. “We’ve received a lot of questions about how the credit is applied. It will show up automatically from the July through November bills. It cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash. Unused credits will remain in the accounts until they are used up.” He added that should a customer notice an increase in their September bill, they should compare their energy consumption with previous months.
Also in the release, Benavente touted the agency’s strides to realize its Clean Energy Master Plan that places them on target to achieve 50% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% by 2045.
“We may not be feeling it now, but our move toward greater reliance on renewable energy, the use of more environmentally-friendly low-sulfur fuels, and the more efficient Ukudu Power Plant are helping us to build a more reliable and cost-effective energy future for Guam,” he said.