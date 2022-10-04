The Guam Power Authority will host two food drives to benefit a couple of local nonprofit organizations, as part of its activities during National Public Power Week.
GPA is accepting both canned food and supplies, and will in turn donate the items to Catholic Social Service and The Salvation Army Guam so the groups can stock their respective pantries.
The two food pantries on the island, which operate on donations, provide for needy individuals and families on Guam, like those who are homeless. All donated food products must be fresh and in original packaging, according to a release from GPA.
The following canned and nonperishable food items are being accepted by both charities:
• Canned meats, like Spam, luncheon meat or corned beef.
• Canned seafood, like tuna, salmon or mackerel.
• Soups or stews, like ready-to-eat soups and dried ramen packages.
• Canned fruits, like fruit cocktail, peaches or pears.
• Canned vegetables, like corn or green beans, but no dried lentils or beans.
• Bags of rice, either 5-pound or 10-pound bags.
Donations can be placed in Salvation Army boxes at any of GPA’s three service locations, the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building, Mangilao, Julale Shopping Center, Hagåtña and the joint utility office in Upper Tumon.
The food drives will last through Oct. 14.
Public Power Week
Public Power Week is an annual nationwide observance coordinated by the American Public Power Association, commemorated from Oct. 2-8 on the island, according to GPA.
The power utility is a member of the American Public Power Association.
APPA serves as the voice alongside more than 2,000 U.S. community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities, which collectively supply electricity to 49 million people in 49 states and five U.S. territories, GPA stated.
“During the 2022 Public Power Week celebration, we are focusing on educating the next generation of Guam Power Authority customers on the benefits of public power,” said GPA General Manager John Benavente. “GPA is proud to provide reliable, resilient, and sustainable power to the island, and we hope that young people in our community and their families acknowledge this vital service and consider the utility as a good place to work down the road.”
By "providing top-notch service, engaging the public and encouraging a sense of community ownership of power, GPA promotes and offers guidance on electrical policy, technology, trends, training, and operations, which helps members strengthen their local communities," said GPA officials.