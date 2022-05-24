The unexpected loss of two Guam Power Authority baseload generators means there is a possibility Guamanians may find themselves without electricity from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. today, May 24.
While GPA "recognizes that power outages are inconvenient and may create challenges for its customers" they also ask customers for their patience and for their assistance by conserving power, particularly during peak demand from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"Two of the island’s four baseload power plants are offline, reducing the total power generation capacity to 242 megawatts," according to a press release. "GPA also noted a significant increase in power demand today compared to the same time yesterday, likely from dry weather and hotter temperatures."
GPA officials said the 47-year-old Cabras Unit No. 1 "is undergoing emergency repairs to its air preheater and is expected to return to service on Thursday, May 26, 2022."
Additionally, Piti Unit No. 8 "experienced an emergency outage yesterday and is not expected to return to service until late tonight."
“We are making every effort to provide sufficient power supply to meet customer demands. However, if there is a shortage of generation capacity tonight, GPA will, as a last resort to maintain grid stability, implement rotating outages lasting up to 1-hour,” stated Melinda C. Mafnas, P.E., assistant general manager, operations.
Possible outage schedule
The schedule below represents a list of potentially affected areas and could change based on generation capacity and power demand, officials said.
6-7 p.m.
DEDEDO
• Harmon Loop Rd from McDonald ’s intersection to Tranilo Ct; Along Rte 16 northbound from McDonald ’s intersection to Rte 1 intersection, including Fatima St and surrounding areas (P-270)
• Harmon Loop Rd from Juan M. Guerrero to ParaOceana Bldg (p-271)
HAGÅTNA
• Along Rte 4 from Paseo Loop to McDonald ’s, including Rte 7A, Agana Shopping Center (P-252) INALAHAN
• Rte 4, Route 4A, including Dandan Rd, Malojloj Well Dr, Old Poultry Farm, Inarajan cemetery, and surrounding areas (P-261)
MONGMONG-TOTO-MAITE
• A portion of MTM Rd, including Tenbat St (P-252)
Along Roy T. Damian St, Biang St, West Cesario St, Toto-Cañada Rd, Chalan Machaute and surrounding areas (P-253)
ORDOT-CHALAN PAGO
• Along Rte4 from Spring Lane to Rte 10 intersection, including Dero Rd, Maimai St. and surrounding areas (P-250)
SINAJANA
• Along Rte 4 to Mobil, including St.Jude Thaddeus Church and surrounding areas(P-252)
TALOFOFO
• Along Rte 4A including Camacho St; Along Rte 17 from Aguilar Rd to Bishop Apuron St (P-260)
• Rte 4, Rte4A, including Paulino Heights, Talofofo Fire Station, Notre Dame High School and surrounding areas (P-261)
• Rte4,Rte 17, including Baza Gardens, Talofofo Golf Course, Talofofo village, Jeff’s Pirates Cove, and surrounding areas (P-262)
TAMUNING-TUMON-HARMON
• Pale San Vitores Rd, from Rte 14A (JFK hill) to Old San Vitores Rd (Westin hill)(P-243)
• PaleSan Vitores Rd, from Hilton intersection to JFK hill (P-246)
• Harmon Industrial Park, including Industrial Park Rd and nearby areas (P-245)
• Along Rte1 northbound from East-West Center to Rte16 intersection, including Tumon Ln, Pia Marine, Adrian Sanchez St, and Two Lovers Point (P-271)
7-8 p.m.
AGANA HEIGHTS
• Agana Heights: Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights village (P-283)
BARRIGADA
• Rte 16 from Barrigada Heights to Macheche Rd. (P-311)
DEDEDO
• Tun Pedro Benavente St, and surrounding areas(P-311)
• Alageta St, Macheche Ave and surrounding areas(P-322)
HAGATNA
• Santa Cruz Ln, West O’Brien Dr, Agana Library, and surrounding areas (P-283)
MANGILAO
• Rte10 westbound from old Public Health to Rte4 intersection (P-294)
• Rte15 north bound from Rte 10 intersection to Chalan Padiron Maya, including Ladera Ln, Torres St, GCC, and surrounding areas (P-321)
• Latte Heights, Adacao Rd and surrounding areas (P-322)
• Rte15 from HawaiianRock to Marbo Cave (P-323)
ORDOT-CHALANPAGO
• Rte 10/ Rte 4 intersection to Pago Bay Estates and surrounding areas(P-294)
SINAJANA
• A portion of Rte 2A, Bishop Baumgartner School and surrounding areas (P-283)
TAMUNING-TUMON-HARMON
• Rte 16 from Shell to Rte 1 intersection, including portions of Harmon Industrial Park, Taitano Rd and surrounding areas (P-310)
YIGO
• Rte1 from Paradise Meadow to Rte9 intersection, including Chalan Mataguac, Chalan Koda; Rte 9 to Potts Junction, including Mataguac, Agafa Gumas, and surrounding areas (P-330)
YONA
• Flame Tree Drive (P-290/P298)
• Rte 4to MU Lujan Rd, including Yona village(P-294)
8-9 p.m.
DEDEDO
• Along Rte3 from Rte1 intersection to Potts Junction, including parts of Swamp Rd, Machanaonao, Chalan Kareta and nearby areas (P-046)
• Along Ysengsong Rd to Chalan Lumasu, parts of Swamp Rd and nearby areas (P-087)
• Dededo village from Ysengsong Rd to Santa Monica Ave, including Dededo village, Summer Homes and nearby areas. (P-088)
• Rte1 northbound from Battulo St to Wusstig Rd, including ParadiseEstates (P-089)
TAMUNING
• Along Rte1 southbound from Airport intersection to Camacho Landmark, including Ypao Beach Rd and nearby areas (P-201)
• Chalan San Antonio northbound from ITC intersection to Sagua Managu, includingPick-A-Nail St; Chalan San Antonio southbound from IP&E to Farenholt intersection, including St. Anthony Church; Farenholt Ave eastbound from St. Anthony intersection to Gov. Camacho Rd, including Jonestown. (P-203)
• Along Chalan San Antonio southbound from Farenholt intersection to Tamuning Mayor’s Office, including Tamuning village and GPO (P-204)
• Gov Carlos Camacho St from Rte1 intersection to Farenholt, including Rihga Royal Laguna; Rte1 northbound from Jalacguac Way to Sport-O-Dome (P-205)
• Rte 1 northbound from Iriarte Rd to Rte 10A, including Pacific Towers, Plumeria Way and nearby areas (P-206&P313)
PITI
• Along Rte1 southbound from Port intersection to Polaris Point intersection, including Nimitz Estates, Turner Rd and surrounding areas(P-005)
• Along Rte. 1 from War In the Pacific Park to Port intersection, including Piti village (P-007)