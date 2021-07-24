The Guam Power Authority made it clear during a Consolidated Commission on Utilities work session, that it supports the Guam Department of Education’s initiatives, contrary to what Sen. Joe San Agustin previously asserted.
Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente briefed the CCU on the initiatives they are working on with the Guam Department of Education. He noted the CCU’s emphasis on GPA working with GDOE.
The update to the commission was preceded by San Agustin’s statements during the GDOE fiscal year 2022 budget hearing in which he questioned GPA’s partnership with GDOE.
“Has GPA ever come back to DOE and say this is the best way to do it? Did they do anything other than they weren’t going to support GDOE going to solar? I am just curious,” San Agustin had said.
While GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez responded no, to the inquiry, Benavente told the commission that they are waiting to meet with GDOE.
“John, that’s an important part to make everybody understand you’re preparing your ability to help them in any way they want and you’re waiting for them to meet with you. You’re waiting for the meeting that they have to set because it’s up to them and then at that point you get a clearer picture with the MOU,” said Joey Duenas, chairman of the CCU.
Benavente said the meeting would be sometime next week, but a date has not been set. During that meeting, GPA will work with GDOE on a draft memorandum of understanding cementing their partnership.
Benavente said that GDOE contacted the utilities for assistance in understanding the availability of the utilities and the experience in operations, maintenance and implementing capital improvement programs.
This includes projects like the new Simon Sanchez High School, the Master Plan, Department of Interior grant projects and other federal grants available to GDOE.
That partnership would provide GDOE the utilities expertise, coupled with the substantial funding available.
“In a nutshell, they have about $250 million in DOI (Department of the Interior) and other grants and, in addition to that, under the American Rescue Plan, they’re expecting somewhere around $170 million. So you’re talking about $400 million worth of work to GDOE, but unfortunately it's difficult to implement $400 million of capital investment,” Benavente said.
A study GPA paid $500,000 to have conducted for GDOE recommended that if GDOE could invest $4 million into its facilities to become more energy efficient there could be savings.
CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez said, “I am glad that you are doing this because I know that they have struggled with trying to figure it out and not often does DOE have $40 million for anything.”
Benavente noted that GDOE has a lot of infrastructure and offered the agency's assistance.
“Just the general safety needs of the schools — which I think is the right thing we can help move quickly along and in addition to that, again as I mentioned here we will work with them on a plan for a sustainable future,” Benavente said.
He stressed that a sustainable future meant that any CIP investment into the schools must be maintained and operated correctly.
“We will work with the Superintendent Jon Fernandez and put in recommendations on how to make that happen. We are all in a partnership. Find money to make that happen and move it from there,” Benavente said.
One such recommendation would be to remove costly air conditioning units and replace them with energy efficient units.
“There’s just too many, there’s 5,000-7,000 air conditioners. ... You can hardly keep up with the maintenance,” Benavente said.
“So that study was a $40 million road map that GDOE could follow reducing their power bill significantly and now we’re proposing to help them among other projects,” Sanchez said.
He also noted that if GDOE wants to put solar at the schools they would want to put it on an energy-efficient facility, not one that isn’t energy efficient.
“Then they’re just oversizing their solar system and paying more than they need to. That’s why the Siemen study and GPA has always been telling GDOE work on your demand side first, before you start throwing solar arrays on your facilities,” Sanchez said.
With money, a road map paid for by GPA rate payers, and now GPA’s proposals to assist GDOE in implementing these and other objectives, GPA said they’re just waiting for GDOE to set the date.
The MOU would provide the opportunity to establish for GDOE capacity on a sustainable basis, expertise to plan and implement future GDOE needs, including:
- Performance management team.
- Master plan.
- 10 to 20 year infrastructure CIP plan.
- Energy and water use efficiency programs.
- Renewable energy projects.
- Cost reduction programs.
- Maximized grant pursuit team.
- Infrastructure financing capability.
Implementation will take time before the fruits of their labors are seen. Benavente said the MOU would not go into effect until August if approved by the CCU.
Benavente noted the assistance they have already provided to GDOE through the prior MOU:
- Contributed $500,000 to an energy- and water-efficiency study of all schools.
- Provided consumption tools to monitor school usage.
- Obtained and implemented several millions of dollars in grants for LED lighting upgrades.
Benavente said the end game is to get energy-efficient equipment in schools.
“Not only does it have direct savings for energy and water, but it also has indirect savings of lower maintenance over longer periods of time for all the equipment,” Benavente said.
While the CCU was pleased with GPA’s efforts to assist GDOE, Duenas made sure to emphasize who is behind the wheel.
“Department of Education is in the driver’s seat. They are the ones that will control where this going to go, we’re there to assist them,” the chairman said.
This was only the beginning of the MOU discussion, Duenas said the matter would be further discussed at the CCU's regular meeting July 27.