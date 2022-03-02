A power outage has caused some issues with the electronic payment system at the Guam Police Department's offices at the Hakubotan Building.
The outage caused an early closure for the Administrative Offices, Armory, and Recreational Boating Services on Tuesday. The offices are open today as scheduled, according to GPD, however, they're only able to accept cash or checks at this time.
"Since the power outage, it was identified that there are sporadic glitches with the electronic payment system. We continue to ask the community for their patience and understanding as we are working to address the issue," the press release states.