The Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section along with the Andersen Air Force Base Office of Special Investigation and the Guam Fire Department are conducting a missing person investigation in the Tamuning area.
"We are asking the community's assistance," according to a GPD statement.
The woman, who hasn't been identified, is described as caucasian with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She's about 23 years old, 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.
The woman "may have possibly visited the Oka Point look out, in Tamuning and surrounding area," according to police.
Officials expect to release a missing-person flyer. This case is developing.