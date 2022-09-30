The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation after a body was located in the jungle area of Harmon on Thursday.
A video circulating social media depicted an individual apparently trapped under a vehicle. Men in the video described what was perceived to be a tire jack on its side under the vehicle. A man is heard saying that the jack may have given out.
The Guam Daily Post received the video from a reader and inquired with police regarding the incident.
GPD spokeswoman officer Berlyn Savella, in a release confirmed that the incident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Thursday.
“Patrol officers assigned to Tumon Precinct responded to MW Corporation in Harmon relative to a decomposed body that was located within the area. Upon officer’s arrival they met with the reporting person who reported he located a body within the jungle area after following a trail that led to abandoned vehicles,” the release said.
A preliminary investigation confirm that an expired person was near an abandoned vehicle.
The identity of the individual is not known at this time. GPD stated it provide information as it is made available.