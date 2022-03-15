GPD investigating death of child

A child who was brought to Astumbo Fire Station Tuesday afternoon later died from injuries.
Details about how the child, whose identity and age haven’t been shared with the public, is under investigation, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.
According to a holding statement, GPD patrol officers from the Dededo precinct received information from Police Dispatch regarding an injured child who was brought to the Astumbo Fire Station in Dededo.
Officers later arrived and started gathering information. The child was transported to Guam Regional Medical City and was pronounced deceased, according to the GPD statement.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section were activated and assumed the investigation, Savella said.
She said as more information becomes available, reports will be made to the public while also protecting the integrity of the investigation.