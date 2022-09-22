A man who told police he was shot at Tanguisson Beach last week confessed he made it up and was actually injured after trying to shoot a makeshift firearm, according to a release from Guam Police Department.
William Paul Maka, 26, initially told police last Friday he had been shot in his right arm and shoulder area by an unknown assailant "wearing camouflage" by the Lost Pond parking area, the release stated.
While Maka was taken to the hospital for treatment, detectives confiscated items and impounded Maka's car. They could not find any evidence of an assailant or other firearms, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.
Maka underwent surgery to remove the projectile, later described as a nut and bolt, which was also confiscated as evidence.
On Wednesday, after Maka was released from the hospital, he confessed to detectives in an interview he "made up the information about being shot by someone else," GPD alleged. He also admitted to making a makeshift firearm a few weeks ago and was shooting it in the area, according to Savella.
Maka was attempting to shoot at a bird when the firearm malfunctioned and exploded in his hands, according to the police department, causing the nut and bolt firing mechanism to shoot toward him and lodge in his arm.
Maka was arrested under suspicion of possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID, possession of an unregistered firearm, reckless conduct and obstructing governmental functions.
He was subsequently booked and released, while GPD closed the shooting investigation as they are no longer searching for suspects.
Maka's case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for potential prosecution.
Savella added in the release, Maka was relinquished to the custody of Superior Court of Guam marshals related to an active warrant.