GPD: Woman dies in Anigua auto-ped

A woman hit by a car in Anigua Monday evening was pronounced dead upon being taken to the hospital.
At about 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 7, Guam Police Department officers responded to a serious traffic crash near Siam Restaurant in Anigua. A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release on Thursday.
"Preliminary findings suggest that a blue sedan traveling westbound on ... Marine Corps Drive in the middle lane collided with a female pedestrian while she was crossing the roadway near Siam's Restaurant," the release stated.
The woman was transported to Naval Hospital Guam by the Guam Fire Department. She was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m.
The woman's identity is pending notification of her next of kin.
Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post there is an active ongoing investigation into the fatal crash.
"In light of this devastating incident, we would like to remind all motorists to drive with caution and prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the roadway. It is essential to adhere to the rules of the road, including following speed limits, yielding to pedestrians and being attentive at all times," Savella stated in the release.
19th death
The woman's death marks the fourth traffic death this week and 19th traffic death this year.
On Aug. 6, a man and woman died after colliding with a power pole on Route 1 by the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit and Limtiaco Circle in Asan.
On Monday, hours before the woman in Anigua was hit, a woman driving a sliver sedan on Route 1 in Yigo died after she lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, hit a berm in front of Pay-Less Supermarket and was ejected from the vehicle.
According to Post files, there were 14 traffic fatalities last year.