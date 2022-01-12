The Guam Public Library System sent surveys to thousands of members, hoping to learn what residents want as they work to modernize local libraries and improve services.
The Library System, which opened in 1949, is run primarily out of the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña. It also has several village libraries, including the Barrigada library, which will be reopened.
And while the library has undergone a number of changes over the years, the lack of a qualified professional librarian for nearly 20 years means it fell into a rut as the internet transformed how information is shared.
The GPLS has about 64,000 members. Most memberships pre-date the internet but staff were able to track down working emails for 3,700 members, which they used to send a survey on Jan. 10.
“We wanted to find out how the public feels about our public library, what they want and what kind of basic services they expect from our library,” said GPLS Director Kris Seerengan.
GPLS staffers hope to hear back from at least 400 members. The last day to submit responses to the survey is Jan. 15.
Seerengan said the survey is very important to building a better library and encourages residents to fill out the survey and return them by Jan. 15.
“Let us know what you want from the library,” Seerengan pleaded.
It’s all part of a vision that Seerengan has to provide library services that residents deserve.
“I want to get E-books, the audio books - just about everything the mainland libraries have. That is my goal,” Seerengan said.
Seerengan, who has a masters degree in Library Sciences, was the librarian at John F. Kennedy High School. The GPLS board brought him on in June to fill a gap for a qualified professional librarian left vacant for about 16 years.
“So we lost a lot of things during the crucial time, the internet time. So we didn’t have any E-books. We had a system that was supposed to help people find books, but, it was not working,” he said.
Seerengan has since switched out the catalogue system to Integrated Library System. It's the same system that allows the Department of Education’s public school libraries to connect with EBSCO, which is a provider of research databases, e-journals, magazine subscriptions, e-books and discovery service to libraries of all kinds. EBSCO partners with libraries to improve research with quality content and technology, according to its website.
The system allows members to check with the library system to see if they carry a book before driving to the facility.
“They can search while they are at home. If they have internet at home they can search and find it then come and get if here as long as they’re members of our library,” Seerengan said.
The ILS can be accessed at guampls.booksys.net.
Reopening Barrigada Library, increase Dededo hours
Other improvements in the library system include hiring five library technicians. The increased manpower has allowed libraries across the island to expand their hours of service from one-day-a-week to two days.
A list of branch hours can be found at the library system’s website.
On Tuesday, the Barrigada branch library opened for the first time in two years.
“What it was at the time, the director thought it was a good idea to move our Archives Center from the main library to the Barrigada library. It did work but it was not really practical because people come here for information and then they have to go to Barrigada for the hard copy,” Seerengan said.
He transferred the Archives Center back to the main Hagåtña library and reverted Barrigada Library back to a fully functional library.
The Barrigada Library branch is open two-days a week. He said, it’s a great addition to the five other library branches that are also open.
“The next good news is the Dededo Library will be open starting next Tuesday, five days a week,” Seerengan said.
He said this was one of the demands of Dededo residents.
“The Dededo Mayor, she said that quite a few people wanted to use library services but we were only open two days a week, which is not sufficient for a huge municipality like Dededo. So we decided to open five-days-a-week,” Seerengan said.
He said increasing operational days, expanding services and ensuring all branches are open is part of the library’s efforts to become community learning centers for island youth.