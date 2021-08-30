Grab 'n' Go to begin Sept. 7

The Grab ‘n’ Go meal program will be starting up again now that students won't be attending classes on campus.
The governor, last week, said with COVID-19 cases on the rise, along with the increased number of patients at local hospitals, she's shutting classes down as a measure to control the spread of the respiratory illness.
The Guam Department of Education said the meal distribution will begin Sept. 7. The meals are provided at no cost for children ages 18 and below, both public and private school students.
The content of the bags will include one breakfast and one lunch meal. The limit is five bags per vehicle, the GDOE press release stated. Distribution of GNG is on a “first come, first served” basis.
The meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following school sites:
Lagu District
• Astumbo Elementary School
• Maria Ulloa Elementary School
• Wettengel Elementary School
• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School
Kattan District
• BP. Carbullido Elementary School
• George Washington High School
Luchan District
• Agana Heights Elementary School
• Jose L. G. Rios Middle School
• John F. Kennedy High School
Haya District
• Inarajan Elementary School
• M.U. Lujan Elementary School
• Southern High School