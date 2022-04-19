Two events that include a family fun run, petting zoo, dance performances and other family-friendly activities, will return to the University of Guam campus this week.
Green Night: 50 Years of Land-Grant Heritage and Micronesian Culture & Traditions Day are both free and open the public. The events are part of UOG’s Charter Month celebrations, which are observed annually in March. However, these two activities were postponed due to weather concerns.
On Wednesday, UOG students and the community can enjoy Green Night: 50 Years of Land-Grant Heritage at the College of Natural & Applied Sciences.
The event celebrates UOG’s 50 years of land-grant heritage and will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the college’s courtyard, according to a press release. The event will feature a Glow-in-the-Dark Family Fun Run/Walk, a petting zoo, craft sales, plant sales, giveaways, and other activities.
Then on Friday, April 22, UOG will celebrate its cultural diversity with Micronesian Culture & Traditions Day.
The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Calvo Field House and Student Center parking lot. Families can enjoy food trucks as well as dance performances, skits reflecting island legends, presentations, and cultural displays.
For more information, email uog.rhgc@gotritons.uog.edu.