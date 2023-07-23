Changes are ahead for the Guam Regional Medical City as the parent company based in the Philippines welcomes an investment from CVC Capital Partners Asia and, here on Guam, Alan Funtanilla, its chief executive officer retires.
On July 17, the hospital announced that CVC Capital Partners Asia V, a $4.5 billion investment fund, as its new “partner in progress.”
“CVC’s investment vehicles, Universal Healthcare Services Pte. Ltd. and Kambal Health Services Pte. Ltd., have expressed their intention to conduct a mandatory tender offer to acquire up to 2,391,789 common shares, or 44.15% of the total issued, and outstanding common shares,” according to a news release from The Medical City, GRMS's parent company.
The investment gives CVC 61.71% equity in stake in The Medical City's Philippine business only. But, according to the release, The Medical City is expected to distribute all equity interests in Guam Healthcare Development to existing shareholders.
Two days later, GRMC announced the retirement of Funtanilla, who served as CEO for two years. A successor has yet to be named.
“Although Mr. Funtanilla is retiring from his position as CEO, he has agreed to contribute to GRMC in a consulting capacity. During the transition period, GRMC's existing executive leadership team will continue to oversee their respective functional areas and collaborate closely with the chairman and the board of directors until a new CEO is appointed by the board,” GRMC said on July 19.
Funtanilla initially served as GRMC’s chief nursing officer before taking on the role as chief operating officer and finally CEO.
“Under Mr. Funtanilla's leadership, GRMC has consistently delivered high-quality care and patient satisfaction, earning numerous awards for excellence throughout its eight years of operation, including three accreditations and a Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission, multiple recognitions in stroke and cardiology from the American Heart Association, ... Best Off-Base Medical Service in the Pacific in 2022 and 2023 by Stars & Stripes readers, and more,” the GRMC release states.
GRMC's release states the hospital remains committed to “delivering exceptional health care to the community, and with the continued efforts of its dedicated team, it will strive to uphold its standards of excellence in patient care.”