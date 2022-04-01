Group launches BPT rollback petition

A political action group called Action PAC Inc. will launch in April a petition to roll back Guam's business privilege tax from 5% to 4% to ease the burden on businesses and the people they employ at a time when the economy tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group aims to become a voting bloc that would endorse and ensure success of senatorial candidates, as well as other government leaders, who "have an ear towards our concerns," Phillip Leddy II, executive director of Action PAC, said.
"It's a recovery season," Leddy said at the Guam Chamber of Commerce's general membership meeting Wednesday at Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.
He and Chamber Board Chairman Ed Untalan called on more Chamber members and other organizations to participate in Action PAC's activities and donate to its campaign.
To achieve recovery, Leddy said later, Guam needs the right leaders who would help businesses and their employees, the driving force of the economy.
The goal is to gather as many as 20,000 signatures for the petition to make government leaders take a close hard look at what a rollback could do to businesses and the thousands of employees they employ, along with their families, Leddy said.
If they are able to get 10,000 to sign, then people would say it's a "good movement," he said.
"If we get 20,000, then people would say, it's undeniable this is something that affects all citizens because BPT affects businesses," said Leddy, sales and marketing director for Guam Copier.
Besides the April launch of the BPT rollback petition, Action PAC will also be releasing, closer to the primary election, a "report card" showing how senators performed and what they plan to do to garner votes from members and supporters of Action PAC.
Leddy, as well as other Chamber members, said a lot still needs to be done.
For one, only about 29,000 people actually voted among the 55,000-plus registered voters in 2020.
The 53% voter turnout in the 2020 general election was the lowest in 70 years.
To date, a little less than 50,000 people have so far registered to vote.
Action PAC's goal is also to get more registered people to actually vote come election time, regardless of the direction they vote because a higher voter turnout means more people are involved in shaping Guam's future, Leddy said.
He added there's a long way to go for Action PAC to affect needed change, considering that there are 12,000 to 13,000 government of Guam voters.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said the BPT will remain at 5% because of the still lingering negative impacts of the 2017 federal tax cuts, a deficit of about $86 million, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said earlier that she's open to recalculating and to come back to the table if and when the Biden administration reverses the Trump tax cuts.
The Legislature, in addressing the Trump tax cuts' impacts a few years back, passed a bill that became law, raising the BPT from 4% to 5% with the intent to sunset the provision. The Legislature later voted to make the BPT increase permanent.