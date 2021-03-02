The Supreme Court of the United States is set to hear oral arguments in April on the government of Guam’s case against the U.S. Navy for its role in dumping toxic waste in the now closed Ordot dump.
While the case is still in its early stages with GovGuam and the United States submitting written briefs on the merits of the case, Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Larry Gast said a favorable decision for Guam could free up $2 million in revenue a year.
“When Ordot was being constructed, when it was being filled, nobody ever put a penny aside for closure and long-term care. That is something that's supposed to happen with every dollar of garbage coming in, such a percentage should go to closure, another percentage to long-term care because once there's no more garbage coming in, there's no more revenue coming in,” Gast said.
But according to Gast, that didn’t happen, and as a result GSWA is paying $2 million a year to an account to pay for the long-term care of the former dump.
The Ordot dump, which was originally operated by the military, was Guam’s primary site for industrial and municipal waste for decades. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that leachate from the waste was flowing into the Lonfit River which ultimately flows out to Pago Bay.
In 2017, Guam sued the U.S. Navy for roughly $160 million, noting that the U.S. Navy is a potential responsible party for the costs of closing Ordot dump and developing a new landfill. The lawsuit requested that the U.S. Navy be held liable under Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. acknowledged in February 2020, that the “United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill.”
Gast said GSWA is currently operating at a deficit and “if that's taken care of, that would free us up from having to pay that $2 million a year and that would be a big sigh of relief on my part.”