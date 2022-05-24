In celebration of National Volunteer Week and Earth Month, GTA employees and family members volunteered at Island Girl Power in Dededo.
The effort is also a part of the GTA Gives philanthropic initiatives and its Team Up for Guam Employee Volunteer Program, according to a press release.
Juanita Blaz, IGP executive director, said she values residents' time and support.
"When we have a group like GTA come here to volunteer, it brings a lot of life and energy to those who have been working here for a long time," she stated in the release.
"We are working on sustainability. Our nature park is all about restoring native habitats. It's all about preserving and protecting, and honestly, humans need to be connected with nature. It's a coping skill for stress."