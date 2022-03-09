Guam is joining a nationwide investigation into TikTok, how the company promotes the social media platform to children and young adults, and the associated physical and mental health harms.
“TikTok and other social media platforms amplify the social pressure that young people already face each day,” Attorney General Leevin Camacho said. “I am proud to join this bipartisan effort to investigate what TikTok knew about the risks its platform creates and take whatever action is necessary to protect our kids.”
Attorneys General nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk, according to the press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam.
The release doesn’t provide specifics on surveys or studies that will be conducted locally or that Guamanians can participate in as part of the larger effort.
“Attorney General Camacho has long expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media platforms on Guam’s youngest residents,” according to the press release.
The investigation will look into the harms such usage causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms. The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.
In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. In November 2021, Attorneys General from across the country announced their investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.
The nationwide probe, was initially announced March 2 by the Massachusetts attorney general's office.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the investigation will look into whether "TikTok is designing, operating, and promoting its social media platform to children, teens, and young adults in a manner that causes or exacerbates physical and mental health harms."
Healey is leading the investigation with attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont, according to the Massachusetts office. They are joined by a broad group of Attorneys General from across the country.
The Washington Post reported the probe was announced amid growing bipartisan scrutiny of the ways social media affects children and teens. President Biden spotlighted the issue during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying it was time to improve privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children and demand that tech companies stop collecting their personal data.
The attorneys general plan to focus on the methods TikTok uses to lure young users to spend extra time on the platform and open the app frequently, The Washington Post reported.
TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has surged in popularity among young Americans during the pandemic. As lockdowns and social distancing restrictions shuttered schools and left Americans in their homes, they turned to the app for dance videos and other comedic relief, The Washington Post reported.
In recent months, U.S. policymakers have intensified their scrutiny of the app and how its powerful algorithm can recommend harmful content to younger children and teens, The Washington Post reported. In September, the Wall Street Journal published an investigation into how the app sometimes recommends videos about adult topics, like drugs and sex, to minors.