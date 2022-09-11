Teethers, pacifiers, swaddles and toys were some of the items on display and up for sale at Guam Baby Company's pop-up event Saturday at Sagua Mañagu in Tamuning.
Primarily known as Guam Baby Co., the business aims to raise awareness of the high-quality products for babies and mothers available to them on the island.
“So we have a monthly pop-up at Sagua Mañagu,” said Giana Pangelinan, owner of Guam Baby Co. “And we bring all our inventory so that people can have an in-store experience. Otherwise, you can shop online and you can pick it up at our office at the GCIC building. You can have it mailed or you can even have it delivered.”
Guam Baby Co. is an online, local boutique that sells high-quality maternity care items and baby essentials to families living on the island, she shared with The Guam Daily Post.
“So, basically, we sell baby essentials and maternity care items. We have everything from swaddles to bottles to toys and pacifiers,” Pangelinan said. “We also have a lot of things for moms for their belly supports and for, like, the creams to soothe their stomachs as they're pregnant. We definitely have breast milk pumps. It's basically the essentials you need for a newborn and, like, while you're pregnant.”
They currently offer curbside services from their office at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña.
“So we do curbside pickups. We let you know when your order is ready. And then, once you're there, you can park in the van access spot and we bring it straight to you in your car,” she said.
Come next month, Guam Baby Co. may be opening up its own shop front to customers, allowing an in-person shopping experience during its hours of operations.
“But pretty soon we're going to open our storefront. It’s going to be into Tamuning on Farenholt (Avenue). More info to come soon,” Pangelinan said. “And then we will announce more information regarding our storefront shortly. So that will probably be in October.”
For more information, visit guambabyco.com or follow @guambabyco on Instagram and Facebook.