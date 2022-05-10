Guam celebrates Hospital Week with hope

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other community leaders on Monday kicked off Hospital Week by recognizing health care professionals, from doctors and nurses to maintenance crew and laboratory technicians, who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since day one.
It was the first Hospital Week opening ceremony in two years that was held in person, now that all local restrictions have been lifted.
In signing a proclamation declaring May 8 to 14 Hospital Week, the governor said Guam’s three hospitals "have been on the forefront of the fight against the virus."
They are the Guam Memorial Hospital, the Guam Regional Medical City and the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.
"Everyone came through," the governor told a crowd of healthcare workers and guests in the GMH lobby. "And why? Because the end goal was to save people's lives. Now that we're in that era, we are now working hard toward economic recovery. I want to say things are going to get better. They are already getting better."
This year's theme, "We are health care," according to GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas, celebrates "hope and healing, especially after having gone through these turbulent two years with the COVID pandemic."
She thanked the whole GMH family for their dedication, service and commitment.
"This COVID pandemic, a lot was unknown, and you all went into battle with the unknowns but yet you persevere," she said. "You didn't give up despite the uncertainties and the unknowns and with this invisible and wicked COVID-19 virus, you showed up to work to lend your compassion, your care, your skills, your time, to care for the patients and for each other to make our island community healthier and stronger."
The governor, a registered nurse, especially acknowledged nurses who, at the height of the pandemic, stood in when no family member was allowed to be with their family member hospitalized with COVID-19.
"Patients were dying without their families and the nurses were there, holding their hands, the nurses were there, giving them comfort and peace during their last minute of their last breath," the governor said.
She also mentioned in particular Perez-Posadas' great leadership of GMH in the time of a pandemic, along with those behind her, including Dr. Jolene Aguon and Dr. Annie Bordallo.
The ceremonies also took the crowd back to the first few days of the pandemic.
"Everyone there wanted to close the island and I was really arguing against it but then when the experts said to me, 'Governor if we don't do this, we will stand to lose 3,000 people.' And when they said to me, 'Governor, we have no vaccine to date. Our vaccine is isolating our people from this virus'. And so that was the reasoning behind that decision," the governor said.
Guam has had 355 COVID-19-related fatalities since March 2020.
Speaker Therese Terlaje and other senators also presented a legislative resolution in honor of health care professionals and the observance of Hospital Week. GMH Authority Board of Trustees' Sarah Thomas-Nededog joined others in thanking the leadership and staff of the island's hospitals.
The opening ceremonies also recognized hospital volunteers and partners, from those who provided free meals to health care workers at the beginning of the pandemic to those who donated phones and laptops so COVID-19 patients could talk to their families while they were at the hospital.