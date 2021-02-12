Guam could get full EITC reimbursement, additional funding from federal government if amendments pass

A full reimbursement of the Earned Income Tax Credit could be on the horizon for Guam, according to Congressman Michael San Nicolas.
That’s just one of the amendments added to President Joe Biden’s pandemic relief legislation that, if allowed to become law, could help boost the government of Guam’s flagging coffers. Biden has called for $1,400 payout for individuals.
During a press conference on Friday afternoon, San Nicolas said discussion on Biden’s pandemic legislation have included programs to assist Guam. He noted that recent discussions are a reflection of a new era where the territories are being recognized.
What that means for Guam, is the possibility of "a cost reimbursement of 100% of our EITC expenditures.”
“This is permanent and will apply to 2021 and all following tax years," he said.
For decades, local government officials have sought parity in EITC, which has been referred to as an unfunded mandate. The federal government pays EITC to state governments.
That’s potentially about $55 million that is paid out annually to local taxpayers outside of the tax refunds. The EITC helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break, the IRS states. If you qualify, you can use the credit to reduce the taxes you owe – and maybe increase your refund.
Also, Guam taxpayers will get Child Tax Credits, advanced payment of which will begin in July and based on 2020 tax returns, he said. That provides $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 for children over age 6.
The amendments also carve out for Guam for more rental assistance and mortgage assistance.
Rental assistance will also increase for Guam up to about $25.63 million, he said.
For mortgage assistance there's $13.2 million that could help local homeowners from falling into mortgage delinquency.
There could also be a $661 million bailout for GovGuam, San Nicolas noted, though this would still have to clear a committee hearing that will be held tomorrow.
He also sent a message to local leadership saying when these resources become available "we need to be very prudent in how we utilize them ... and not spend them for political purposes."