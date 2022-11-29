A Guam dance team made its way to the Kashiwa de International Exchange Festa, held in Japan's Kashiwa city to promote international relations between Guam and Japan, a release from the Guam Visitors Bureau announced.
The festival was organized by the Kashiwa International Relations Association and was held from Nov. 19-22. Kashiwa, like Guam, is on the road to tourism recovery.
Carl Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO, led the delegation attending the festival. Twenty performers in the Guam Chamorro Dance Academy, both adults and children, who are also a part of Guma’ Kinahulo Atdao na Tåno’, danced and chanted during the festival's grand finale.
Also present were Mayors' Council of Guam members. Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, of Inalåhan, said he was proud to share the CHamoru culture with other parts of the world.
“After witnessing the Japan Guma’ Kinahulo Atdao na Tåno’ with its Japanese song and dance students performing to the CHamoru songs played by Inalåhan’s Vince San Nicolas, I now have a more profound and deeper appreciation and utmost respect for those individuals here on our island of Guam who are perpetuating and exhibiting our CHamoru culture,” said Chargualaf.
This is the first time the event has taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic and marked the 30th anniversary of the Kashiwa-Guam friendship city exchange program, according to GVB's release.
“The performance was so moving and overwhelming, I am now motivated to learn the lyrics and movements of the bendision (blessing) and I encourage all people of Guam to learn it as well. More importantly, participate and follow along with any CHamoru groups whenever it is sung. There was excitement, appreciation and joy for those who were in attendance as Guam was definitely recognized with their exceptional performance at the Kashiwa festival,” Chargualaf added.
There has also been a rise in Japanese influencers visiting Guam, sharing their experiences on their social media platforms, mainly TikTok and Instagram from Nov. 25-29.