The Guam Department of Education was schooled in how to properly implement the State Strategic Plan by those who helped develop the framework that will guide public school education over the next five years.
“The work we are doing this week is with Region 18, The Region Comprehensive Center. They are one of 21 comprehensive centers throughout the country sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education meant to help build capacity in state departments and territories,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez told the Post.
Region 18 supports Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. Over the last week, trainers Alison Layland and Eloise Sanchez provided training to GDOE leadership.
“They were actually one of our consultants that helped us put together the State Strategic Plan and in the past year, we have been working with schools on aligning their school level plans with the district. Now what we are doing is working toward the development of the final implementation plan for the district,” Sanchez said.
Layland shared knowledge building, coaching skills, content expertise and access to tools, guidance documents, as well as examples.
"Participants in this four-day professional development session learned best practices for implementing, monitoring and reporting progress on strategic plans,” according to a GDOE release.
According to Sanchez, the center worked with the different leads from the seven priority groups in the strategic plans.
“The GDOE leads met with (the trainers), they walked through each of the strategies of the goals and objectives and worked on the development of milestones for the next two to three years,” the deputy superintendent said.
Sanchez said it takes two to three years to fully implement a strategy.
It’s part of holding GDOE leadership accountable in monitoring progress.
“It’s basically being able to input the specific activities and the timelines on a computer system that tracks it on a monthly basis,” he said.
Every month, the system provides a report that tracks progress for each priority goal. It “tells you whether or not you’re on progress, behind schedule, whether or not you’re actually accomplishing particular activities. The intent is to utilize the system on a monthly basis to keep track of all the monthly activities and that’s what will be used to report out to the board,” Sanchez said.
“We believe that being able to monitor it on a consistent basis and to be transparent to board members and other leadership in the department, it will make sure we are achieving those milestones that we put into the plan,” he said.