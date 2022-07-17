The Guam Department of Labor trained Mañe’lu staff on the Workforce Development Overview, which includes the Wage and Hour, Fair Employment Practices, and Workers Compensation Commission Divisions.
The partnership began two years ago when Mañe’lu offered services to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance clients who needed help with interpretation, translation, submitting paperwork, and other assistance.
“I want to commend the work of Mañe’lu, (Micronesian Resource Center One Stop Shop), and their entire team who have been instrumental in ensuring PUA recipients always understood the process, completed their forms, got their questions answered, and knew how to get assistance. I am truly grateful for their partnership,” said acting GDOL Director Jerry Toves. “With more training about our different divisions, Mañe’lu now has more knowledge about Labor laws and can better assist our mutual clients. We look forward to this continued partnership as we provide services in workforce development.”
At the conclusion of the training, participants were presented with certificates of completion, recognizing that the Workforce Development Overview and Training allows Mañe’lu staff to effectively serve the community with a better understanding of employment assistance.
“We are honored to be partnering with GDOL to improve access to both organizations’ programs that will assist individuals gain training and employment. Mañe’lu and MRCOSS have become an essential resource and space to help our brothers and sisters from the neighboring islands become settled here in Guam through workshops and case management that is provided in the four primary languages of the Federated States of Micronesia. The formal partnership means a more direct connection in assisting those looking for employment and providing support to clients who come into GDOL needing language specific assistance. Acting Director Jerry Toves and I have been talking about formalizing our existing partnership for two years now, and to finally see everything come to fruition has been exciting,” said Mañe’lu Executive Director Samantha Taitano.