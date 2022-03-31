Guam EPA meets with business over illegal dumping video

A video showing a man throwing trash out of a truck that bears a construction company logo has prompted an investigation by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA Solid Waste Management Program contacted the company and a meeting was held Wednesday, according to a press release.
"Upon the completion of the program’s investigation, enforcement action may be taken, and compliance orders may be issued," the release states.
Late Tuesday evening, Guam EPA personnel received the video from concerned community members, elected officials and Cabinet members.
Guam EPA acting Administrator Michelle C.R. Lastimoza, on Wednesday morning, instructed the agency’s Solid Waste Management Program to investigate the incident depicted in the viral video. The program is responsible for enforcement actions and issuing compliance orders for solid waste violations on Guam.
“Illegal dumping continues to plague our island and we must all be reminded that it is our responsibility to properly manage the solid waste that we generate,” Lastimoza said.
Guam EPA neither named the company nor confirmed the location. Yigo Mayor Tony Sanchez confirmed the illegal dumpsite is in Yigo but deferred to Guam EPA to provide details.
The Guam Daily Post is not naming the company pending verification on whether the company owns the vehicle and whether its employee is involved.
Lastimoza said the agency appreciates the public’s assistance in "enforcement efforts and understands that residents are frustrated and angry, however, Guam EPA does not condone physical violence, verbal hostility, or vigilante activity in response to the alleged act."
In the widely shared video, the person recording the confrontation was clearly frustrated and was yelling expletives.
Sanchez agreed with Lastimoza, saying it’s important that the community work together to stop illegal dumping and to report to authorities when they see others dumping trash on the side of the road or in the jungles. But he said he also understands the frustration.
Frustrated by illegal dumping
Just a few weeks ago, in another part of Yigo by Chalan Ramirez, the Bank of Guam and community partners, including the mayor’s office, cleared out trash that lined the street.
He said that wasn’t the first time his office has been to that same street with different community partners.
“We’ve gone out there so many times to clean up the place,” he said. “And it still doesn’t filter into people’s minds to stop throwing trash there. I don’t get it. Are you proud of having other people come out and pick up your trash?”
Concerning the incident depicted in the video specifically, he said he hopes Guam EPA holds the company accountable, which will likely mean some sort of fine or other penalty.
“I’m glad we do have video for this,” he said. “Can you imagine if the guy taking the video hadn’t been passing by when he did? Then he would have dumped that stuff there and no one would have known.”
The mayor said the illegal dumping issue that has long plagued the island needs a real solution. But in the meantime, he called on all residents to respect the island and to “be vigilant in your areas.”
“Someone has to see something. With the amount of trash, and vehicles, and household goods being dumped, I find it hard to believe that no one knows who is dumping this trash,” Sanchez said.