The University of Guam’s Center for Island Sustainability traveled thousands of miles to share what Guam is doing to reduce its carbon footprint. In return, Guam took away some best practices from other islands that could keep the island green for generations to come.
Last month, Austin Shelton, center director and Sea Grant and Guam Green Growth Steering committee co-chair, and UOG president Tom Krise were guest speakers at a conference in the Galapagos Islands, where they shared the activities Guam Green Growth is doing in Micronesia.
“That was very well received from the different island partners from around the world. It was really interesting to see that the Galapagos on the other side of the Pacific is sort of a different extreme on how we do sustainability,” Shelton said.
“Because people only came to the Galapagos less than 200 years ago. So we have our 3,500 to 4,000 year history in Guam … its really nice to exchange,” Shelton said.
But, more importantly the conference led to the introduction of new technologies that Shelton said would be beneficial to the local sustainability movement.
“There are technologies in circular economy that we are hoping to test in our G3 circular economy maker space. These are things like alternatives to plastic that we can make out of … fish bones, oyster shells and also invasive seaweed,” Shelton said.
The alternatives would benefit villages like Malesso', where G3 Conservation Core has already worked to clear invasive seaweed from the ocean.
“There may be ways to turn these into plastic-like materials and have a much better environmental footprint here on island,” Shelton said.
They are also looking into ocean energy, like the University of Edinburgh - which has one of the very few ocean-wave generators.
“We are hoping to form a partnership where they will do ore pilots in Galapagos, French Polynesia and Guam,” Shelton said.
They are hopeful to get things moving over the next year. He expects quite a few of the delegates from the World Submit on Island Sustainability to join the next conference.
The conference will be held in April 2023.
“Just got off the call with our climate strong island’s network. This is another network focused on island but, US islands. We are partners Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, islands off the coast of Maine and islands in the Great Lakes and off of Alaska,” Shelton said.
A policy framework is in development.
“We have been having meetings to hear about the needs of the islands specifically that the Congress and the Senate can be helping us,” he said.
“Working on implementing the sustainable development goals in locally and culturally effective ways and so we currently are talking with Palau on helping to set up a local 2030 dashboard,” Shelton said.
The Local 2030 Islands Network includes islands from around the world, like the Seychelles, Grenada, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau. The dashboard will be similar to the currently available Guam Green Growth dashboard.
The dashboard would track whether the 17 sustainable development goals are being met.
“So that’s exciting for us to help our fellow islanders keep moving in this direction and showing that islands are bright spots to achieve a more sustainable future for our whole planet,” Shelton said.
In addition, there is a new partnership in the works with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and the Universidad San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador.