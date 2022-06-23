Guam guardsmen receive general's recognition for pandemic response

VISIT: Lt. Gen. Marc Henrys Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, left, is presented with local mementos from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a ceremony to commend the members of the Guam National Guard Joint Task Force 671 for their work during the pandemic. Sasseville visited the Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam Guard, joined the two. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post