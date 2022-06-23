Guam guardsmen receive general's recognition for pandemic response

For two years, the Guam National Guard has carried out one of the largest humanitarian efforts the island has ever seen.
When the COVID-19 virus reached Guam in March 2020, it ignited a flurry of multiagency responses - such as the establishment of the Joint Task Force 671 which was the Guam Guard's call to duty.
Now that the island has returned to normal operations, the Guam Guard has pulled back from its COVID-19 response and mitigation efforts.
The vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, Lt. Gen. Mark Sasseville, met with Guard members on Wednesday at the readiness center in Barrigada to commend them “for the tremendous work that they have done.”
Sasseville is the second in command of the U.S. National Guard. He spoke highly of the Guam Guard and the administration’s response efforts during the pandemic. He noted that Guam has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation.
“That doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a tremendous effort from the Adjutant General Esther Aguigui, and obviously the leadership of Gov. Leon Guerrero to make that happen and that’s really why we are here today to say thanks,” Sasseville said.
Sasseville’s visit follows a visit by the National Guard Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson a couple of months ago.
“He also was able to tour Guam and see the great work that the National Guard has done in containing this virus and they are a great contribution during the pandemic over the past two and a half years,” Leon Guerrero said.
Guardsmen are in their own backyard, an advantage that Sasseville recognized played a huge part in the success of their response.
“If there were a critique, maybe it would be that we would have wanted to get involved sooner wherever possible and as we all know … over two and half years ago when this was happening fast, everyone got caught by surprise to a certain extent, so maybe getting the National Guard involved a little more quickly might have been able to help out,” Sasseville said.
Guardsmen staffed quarantine and isolation sites, vaccination sites, COVID-19 testing sites, and even manned island roads.
Sasseville said the Guam guardsmen's service did not go unnoticed.
He spoke in a room filled with guardsmen and their families and community partners who were also thanked for their service.
The Guam Guard will still be here to provide whatever is necessary for the community, whether again helping respond to a disaster, conducting search-and-rescue missions, or executing other duties, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.
Maj. Gen. Aguigui said the Guam guardsmen are more than ready.
“We are going to keep marching and doing what we do to support our three missions ... our federal mission, our state mission and our community mission,” Aguigui said.