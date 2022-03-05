Guam Homeland Security: 'No immediate threat' from reported North Korea missile launch

SECURITY: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with then U.S. President Donald Trump on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. North Korea fired another suspected missile Saturday, March 5, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS