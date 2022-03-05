Guam Homeland Security: 'No immediate threat' from reported North Korea missile launch

There is no immediate threat to Guam and the Marianas, officials said, following reports of the recent launch of an unidentified projectile out of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Saturday morning.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, the Mariana Regional Fusion Center, federal and military partners, are monitoring events surrounding the region.
“GHS/OCD was informed there was no immediate threat to the Marianas from today’s reported launch,” Homeland Security Advisor Samantha Brennan stated in a press release. “Our offices, along with local, federal, and military partners will continue to monitor for any activity that may impact our region and provide updates as required.”