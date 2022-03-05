Guam Homeland Security: 'No immediate threat' from reported North Korea missile launch

SECURITY: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with then U.S. President Donald Trump on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. North Korea fired another suspected missile Saturday, March 5, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

There is no immediate threat to Guam and the Marianas, officials said, following reports of the recent launch of an unidentified projectile out of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Saturday morning.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, the Mariana Regional Fusion Center, federal and military partners, are monitoring events surrounding the region. 

“GHS/OCD was informed there was no immediate threat to the Marianas from today’s reported launch,” Homeland Security Advisor Samantha Brennan stated in a press release. “Our offices, along with local, federal, and military partners will continue to monitor for any activity that may impact our region and provide updates as required.”

