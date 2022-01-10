Guam Marianas Lions Club provides free eye examinations to students

The Guam Marianas Lions Club has partnered with the Guam Todu Foundation and others in the community including the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide vision screening at no charge for public school students who may not otherwise be able to afford them.
“This is one of our programs that we advocate to help the community, students through Guam Marianas Lion Club,” said Margie Agahan, practicing optometrist, Agahan Optical.
Agahan Optical has joined with the other organizations to provide the services the students need.
The Guam Marianas Lions Club pays for the services.
The Guam Marianas Lions Club formed the Vision Conservation Awareness Action Committee and has assisted a number of students by providing them with an authorization form for free and discounted vision services.
“When the child is determined to have a lack of 20/20 vision then we schedule them for the eye examination that’s were we are able to determine if there’s a need for glasses and if there’s a need to refer them to the proper specialist,” Agahan said. “Sometimes it’s not just glasses, there’s more to it.”
“What we offer here is prescription glasses that allows them to possibly have maximum visual acuity through the use of glasses, secondary would be contact lenses for students in sports,” Agahan said.