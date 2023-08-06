The Guam Micronesia Island Fair took over the Valley of the Latte in Talo’fo’fo’ creating the perfect environment for culture and fun.
Fairgoers who traveled from near and far began their experience with a short boat ride on the Talo’fo’fo' River, which led them to the fair grounds within the Valley of the Latte, where cultural activities and local vendors awaited.
Attendees The Guam Daily Post spoke with were in awe of the taste of CHamoru culture offered at the event.
“It’s amazing we’re just getting here. We saw them pulling the meals from underground and presenting, showing us how they cooked. It was a really cool presentation,” Michael Mardini said.
Mardini, who lives in Hawaii, told the Post that he noticed some cultural similarities between Hawaii and Guam.
“It’s showing me how similar some of the cultural meals are made here to Hawaii but also how they have their own twists to it. Also, Uncle John talked to us and told us how he created his meal here,” he said. “It was great to see all the little huts at the beginning and all of the different items out there and ... seeing them pulling the food out of the ground was really exciting to me. I am really excited to share that.”
The Micronesia Island Fair also was a first for Malesso' resident Ed Barcinas, who shared that he hadn't been to the Valley of the Latte for a very long time.
“I think it’s nice. There’s representations from the different islands. I think it’s nice for them to come out and show their stuff,” said. “It’s nice to come back and see these things again.
His favorite part of the fair was seeing the animals and the different cultures come together.
The Micronesia Island Fair also brought together local vendors like Caryn Reilly, owner of the GnomeMade Gallery, which specializes in handcrafted gnomes.
“I can make any gnome, I can custom-make gnomes, make all kinds of Guam gnomes with the villages listed on the hats. I usually do seasonal gnomes and beach gnomes, mermaids. Pretty much anything. I’ve gotten orders for some really creative ones too,” Reilly said.
She said the response from the community has been good for the handcrafted gnomes, which run about $25 to $30 each.
The festivities at the Valley of the Latte were just one facet of the Guam Micronesia Island Fair, which was sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau and organized by the Valley of the Latte, Jeff’s Pirates Cove and the Country Club of the Pacific.
According to GVB, some of the highlights of the event were the sling stone competition at the Country Club of the Pacific and the beach volleyball competition at Jeff's Pirates Cove.