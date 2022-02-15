A 72-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 11 died on Feb. 14 at the Guam Memorial Hospital.
The Joint Information Center reported it as Guam’s 308th COVID-19-related fatality. The woman was fully vaccinated without a booster shot and had underlying health conditions.
“With each tragic loss we are reminded of the life that was cut short and the families who are left to grieve. Jeff, Josh, and I grieve with them,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “We must not become numb to reading about losing members of our community to this invisible threat, especially when we have the resources to prevent it. I urge everyone to get tested when sick, talk to their doctors about available treatment if they tested positive for COVID-19, and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.”
On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,577 specimens analyzed on February 14, 2022. 81 of the cases reported today are through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 40,891 officially reported cases, 308 deaths, 5,200 cases in active isolation, and 35,383 not in active isolation.
There are 58 people in local hospitals who have tested for COVID-19:
• GMH: 34 patients, two of whom are children, and two in the intensive care unit both on ventilators
• Guam Regional Medical City: 23 patients, one of whom is in the ICU.
• Naval Hospital Guam: 1 patient