Guam National Tennis Center commemorates improvements

Patrons of the Guam National Tennis Center at the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo will notice a touch-up to the environment as it was improved in a few areas including safety.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the center, where Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero joined members of the 36th Guam Legislature and leaders for the village of Dededo to celebrate the project's completion.
“We’re always looking for ways to ensure that the people are healthy, this is just another addition to our community where we can allow our people from the north to have that outlet and another expression of physical fitness and so thank you for this parking lot,” said Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, noting the improvements will aid more than just tennis players.
The project cost was $146,500, which was funded through the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Employment Grant program.
“Our administration honors the value of empowering young aspiring athletes and our athletic communities,” said Leon Guerrero. “We are proud to invest in the advancement of the Guam National Tennis Center, and to support the Guam National Tennis Federation as they help our children develop healthy habits for life. As we address the pandemic’s effects on mental health, we will continue to prioritize the social and emotional well-being of our students by revitalizing the recreational spaces that will help ensure they reach their greatest potential.”
The improvements include: grading, resurfacing and refurbishing of the parking lot, totaling $106,500. The installation of stairs and safety railings cost about $40,000.
“Our investments in basketball courts, baseball fields, community parks and gyms are increasing the quality of sports facilities islandwide,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “In combination with nutritious eating, physical activity is essential to a healthy life and can prevent a range of chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and stroke. As our island recovers, we are committed to strengthening all the fitness spaces that afford our people the opportunity to stay healthy.”