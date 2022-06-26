Guamanians woke up Saturday morning to news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe vs. Wade, a 1973 ruling that made abortion legal across the nation.
While Adelup and the Archdiocese of Agana shared their views on the issue, Attorney Vanessa Williams noted that abortion on Guam “remains legal.”
“There is a permanent injunction against that law still in place,” Williams said, referring to a decades-old law, Public Law 20-134, that bans abortion on Guam.
The 1990 law was challenged successfully. The Ninth Circuit permanently enjoined the law, meaning Guam’s attorney general would have to ask the local U.S. District Court to lift the injunction to begin enforcing it, Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, the American Civil Liberties Union’s deputy director of reproductive freedom stated in an NPR article.
“Overturning Roe is awful and a huge step backwards for women and reproductive rights. However, abortion remains safe and legal in Guam today and we will continue to fight to keep it that way,” Williams said, sharing her reaction.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the decision of the majority that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”
“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division … It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives.”
The Archdiocese of Agana on Saturday called the Supreme Court’s decision a “triumph of good against evil.”
“We praise God the Creator and Source of Life for answering the prayers and sacrifices offered by many of our people here and worldwide, particularly those promoting Pro-life and the protection of unborn children,” the Archdiocese stated. “We are grateful for the courage of the members of the Supreme Court who made the decision of life over death. It’s been nearly a half century since we witnessed the infamous decision of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs Wade in 1973 and the horrific devastation that ensued upon the lives of millions of defenseless and innocent individuals. Besides the innocent unborn children killed through abortion, we have millions of mothers traumatized and in need of guidance, help and healing from the ordeal of their tragic actions.”
The Archdiocese also noted that the “fight to end abortion is far from completed.”
“On Guam, we pray that prior legislation restricting abortion on island now regains its legal foothold or that new, proposed legislation such as the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 becomes law,” the Archdiocese stated.
Peter Sgro is the author of the Heartbeat Act, which was sponsored by Sen. Telena Nelson and co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Duenas, Amanda Shelton, Anthony Ada and Frank Blas Jr.
He said the Supreme Court made “a landmark historic decision, but also the greatest decision ever to foster the lives of babies throughout the country and here at home.”
“I will be reaching out to Jayne Flores, director of our government’s Bureau of Woman’s Affairs in a congenial and peaceful matter with the hopes of initiating dialogue about public-private partnerships to benefit mothers and their children,” he said. He added he’d like to work together on activities using “public and private funding” to support adoptions as well as women’s health on Guam.
“And just as important, I encourage peace. Over the past month we have seen violence in the states and even an assignation attempt on one of our U.S. Supreme Court justices. We need to make every effort possible to keep the peace here at home and be willing to engage in reasonable, calm and rationale dialogue since today starts a new era,” he said.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said her administration supports “comprehensive health care for everyone on our island, including its female residents.”
“Comprehensive health care for a woman encompasses every aspect of reproductive health care, including the very intimate, personal decision to terminate a pregnancy. Younger generations do not remember a time before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in America. But I do," she said. “I will never forget my experience as a 22-year-old nursing student doing my senior year clinical rotations in a southern California hospital when I tended to a young woman who almost bled to death because of a botched ‘back alley’ abortion.
“Literally, with the sweep of a pen, a majority of the justices on the United States Supreme Court have cut off rights and services women all over our country and our island have relied on, rights that recognize our dignity and secure our freedom to choose what is best for us. The court has set back women’s rights by 50 years and demoted women to second-class citizenship with their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. If a woman cannot control what happens within her own body, then she is not an equal citizen under our U.S. Constitution or Guam’s Organic Act.”
Bureau of Women’s Affairs Director Jayne Flores said there are ways to “eliminate the need for abortion.” She noted that lawmakers can introduce legislation that supports:
• comprehensive sex education that includes medically accurate information about abstinence and contraception;
• insurance coverage of and public funding for family planning services, including free birth control;
• greater access to emergency contraception (which prevents pregnancy and does not cause abortion); and
• programs that curb domestic violence and sexual abuse.