Guam son serves aboard USS Jackson

DUTY: Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kevin Dumindin, from Guam, receives a pipe patching kit in the engineering space of the littoral combat ship USS Jackson on Oct. 6, during a damage control flooding drill. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

 Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf
